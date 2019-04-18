Our beloved father, Albert Garcia, was called to his eternal rest on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019.
He lived a very honored and successful life surrounded by his wife, and children and grandchildren. Albert was born Sept. 14, 1925, in Fort Collins, Colo., to Manuel and Mela Garcia.
He was married to his beloved wife, Josephine (Trujillo) Garcia for more than 69 years.
He honorably served in the Navy aboard the USS Halfmoon in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.
His children include: Ronnie Garcia (Karla), Rosine Garcia, Ruth Flores (Dave Tolle), Renee Garcia and Randall Garcia (Annette), 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Corine Marquez, brother Fred Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church and was involved with Marriage Enrichment, Cursillos and prayer meetings.
Albert was self-employed as a general building contractor for 50-plus years. His pride and joy was his family and his ranch in Rociada.
Special thanks to Diane Arguello, Roberta Ortiz, Laura Silva and all the staff at the New Mexico Behavioral Health for their outstanding care.
The Rosary will be recited at Immaculate Conception Church on Monday April 22, 2019, 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 a.m.
Private burial will be held with full Military Honors with the following serving as Pallbearers Raul Garcia, Justin Garcia, Jason Garcia, James Castello, Joseph Castello and Emilio Garcia.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds, Ave., Las Vegas, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 19, 2019