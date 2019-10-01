Albert Jacoby, age 94, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Rosary devotional services were to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our of Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Timothy Meurer as celebrant. Reception to follow the Funeral Mass at Charlie's Spic & Span Bakery and Café. Interment will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Loren Connell, Reyes Vega, Joe Vega, Kayla Vega, Christopher Rodriguez and Robert Tarr. Honorary Bearers will be Albert Vega, Shawn Connell, Mariano Samaniego, Troy Jacoby, Charlie Vega, Justin Valdez, Cristian Valdez, Julian Ortega and Noah Vega.
