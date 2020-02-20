Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Mares. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Mares, 62, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born to parents Raymundo S. Mares and Donaciana T. Mares, on Jan. 10, 1958, in Las Vegas, N.M. Albert graduated from West Las Vegas High School in 1976, where he lettered in baseball. After high school, he attended New Mexico Highlands University before pursuing a career in law enforcement.

In 1979, he was hired by Chief Thomas Gillespie as a patrolman for the City of Las Vegas Police Department, where he received numerous certifications, letters of commendations and medals. He graduated from the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in 1981, where he finished fourth in a class of 39, and was promoted to detective of the investigation section. Between 1982 and 1984, he quickly moved up the chain of command and was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant (Investigator I, Investigator II and Lieutenant Investigator). On Aug. 17, 1982, he was awarded a Medal of Courage after rescuing two women from a burning building. In 1986, he was promoted to Captain and received an Exceptional Duty Medal on Nov. 18, 1987, based upon several commendations. Shortly after that, he was then promoted to Deputy Chief in 1988, under Chief Donato Sena.

In July of 1988, he followed his mentor, Thomas Gillespie, to the State of New Mexico Department of Justice, Office of the New Mexico Attorney General, where he was hired as a Special Agent for the Investigation Division. Just like he had at the LVPD, he quickly began to climb the chain of command and was promoted in 1992 to Special Agent Supervisor and shortly thereafter he was promoted to Director of the Foreign Criminal Prosecutions Division. In 1994, Albert left the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General to open his own business, Mares Investigations, where he worked throughout the state.

In May of 1998, he returned to his hometown of Las Vegas, New Mexico, where he was hired as Chief of Police. In May of 1999, at the age of 40, he graduated from the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy for a second time to be recertified. From May 2001, through August 2001, he also served as the Interim City Manager. He retired from Law Enforcement as Chief of Police in May of 2003, at the age of 45. Albert was very proud of his dedication to law enforcement and always had stories to tell about the cases that he had worked and the great people that he had worked with.

In his retirement, he joined a law enforcement motorcycle club, the Blue Knights of New Mexico, Chapter VI, where he forged several great friendships and made lasting memories. He was proud of several other friendships that he had maintained from his childhood and/or law enforcement career.

Albert is survived by his son Michael Mares (Melissa) and two granddaughters Peyton Mares and Colbie Mares, son Anthony Mares, daughter Stephanie Mares, their mother Sherry Mares, son Nathan "Ali" Mares, son Aaron Mares and daughter Aubryanna Mares. Albert was preceded in death by his father, Raymundo S. Mares, his mother Donaciana T. Mares and his brother Tony Mares. He is survived by his sister Mary Najar (Chris), brother Ray Mares (Theresa), brother Leo Mares (Isabelle) and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

