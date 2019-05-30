Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Romero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, April 29, 2019, Albert Romero left his pain and suffering behind and joined our Lord.

Albert was born on August 9, 1931, and grew up in Chacon, N.M., and later moved to California. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict.

After being honorably discharged and then training to become a barber, he made his home in Buena Park, Calif.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Bernabe Romero and Manuelita Leyba Romero; his sisters, Josie Rodriguez and Fabi Romero and brothers, Cesario and Nick Romero.

He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Romero (Buena Park, Calif.); granddaughters, Valene Herndon (Robert, Corona, Calif.) and Arlene Olvera (Fullerton, Calif.) and great-granddaughter Riley Herndon.

He is also survived by his sisters, Eppie Herrera (Santa Fe, N.M.), Esther Sandoval (Las Vegas, N.M.), and brother Richard Romero (Las Vegas).

Other individuals include his friend and former wife, Veronica Romero Peña, and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends who will forever miss his cool and gentle demeanor and hospitality.

Albert's career as a barber entailed working for several commercial barbers, a two-year stay with Disneyland as the employees' barber, and later working for himself.

He lived his life with joy and an appreciation for playing pool, enjoying the great jazz musicians, and hanging around with his many friends at the Buena Park Moose Lodge.

He also took time every summer to visit his old friends and family at the Las Vegas, N.M., Fiestas.

Albert will be interred at a later date at Riverside National Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Romero, Master Sgt. Ivan D. Berg, USMC (Ret.), Robert Herndon, and Zachariah Taylor.

A "Celebration of Life" memorial took place at Moose Lodge #1945 in Buena Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Albert's family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to various veterans' organizations of the donor's choice.

The family would like to thank the Buena Park Senior Center, the Buena Park Moose Lodge No. 1945, and various family and special friends who made his transition that much easier. On Monday, April 29, 2019, Albert Romero left his pain and suffering behind and joined our Lord.Albert was born on August 9, 1931, and grew up in Chacon, N.M., and later moved to California. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict.After being honorably discharged and then training to become a barber, he made his home in Buena Park, Calif.Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Bernabe Romero and Manuelita Leyba Romero; his sisters, Josie Rodriguez and Fabi Romero and brothers, Cesario and Nick Romero.He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Romero (Buena Park, Calif.); granddaughters, Valene Herndon (Robert, Corona, Calif.) and Arlene Olvera (Fullerton, Calif.) and great-granddaughter Riley Herndon.He is also survived by his sisters, Eppie Herrera (Santa Fe, N.M.), Esther Sandoval (Las Vegas, N.M.), and brother Richard Romero (Las Vegas).Other individuals include his friend and former wife, Veronica Romero Peña, and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends who will forever miss his cool and gentle demeanor and hospitality.Albert's career as a barber entailed working for several commercial barbers, a two-year stay with Disneyland as the employees' barber, and later working for himself.He lived his life with joy and an appreciation for playing pool, enjoying the great jazz musicians, and hanging around with his many friends at the Buena Park Moose Lodge.He also took time every summer to visit his old friends and family at the Las Vegas, N.M., Fiestas.Albert will be interred at a later date at Riverside National Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Romero, Master Sgt. Ivan D. Berg, USMC (Ret.), Robert Herndon, and Zachariah Taylor.A "Celebration of Life" memorial took place at Moose Lodge #1945 in Buena Park on Friday, May 17, 2019.Albert's family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to various veterans' organizations of the donor's choice.The family would like to thank the Buena Park Senior Center, the Buena Park Moose Lodge No. 1945, and various family and special friends who made his transition that much easier. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close