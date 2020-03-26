Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Vega. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Vega 42, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. left to be with God Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Albert was born April 9, 1977 to Gilbert and Tana Vega in Las Vegas, N.M.

Albert was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, god father, uncle and friend. Albert did everything to the extreme, from living his life to fighting for his life. Albert never gave up! Albert loved life! Albert felt compelled to challenge himself in everything he did, even arguing and having the last word. Albert was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting with his dad, bike riding, hiking, skiing, swimming, four wheeling and just being one with nature.

Albert took an interest in scenic photography. He and his wife would often take long rides just to admire and take pictures of scenery and landscapes. Albert treasured time with his family and friends. Albert found joy in introducing his favorite classic movies to his wife and kids. Goonies was his favorite movie of all time. Albert was an U.S. Army veteran, an honor he held in such high esteem. Albert received an associate's degree from Luna Community College and later a bachelor's degree from Western Governors' University. Albert was a network specialist at Alta Vista Regional Hospital and then later at New Mexico Behavioral Health. Albert was a man of faith and trusted in the path God set him on. "Goonies never say die," and neither will the legacy Albert left for his family.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Martha and Albert Jacoby; sister: Alberta Valdez; paternal grandparents: Francisco and Susie Vega; mother and father in law: Mary Helen and Ted Romero; aunt: Yolanda Jacoby.

He is survived by his loving wife Clarissa Vega of the family home; children: Reyes Vega, Kayla Vega both of Las Vegas, N.M., and Noah Vega of the family home; parents: Tana and Gilbert Vega of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Annette Alderette (Kenny) of Las Vegas, N.M., Susan Allingham (Mack) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; brother: Charlie Vega of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Edward Quintana (Kim) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-n-law: Clarice Bonney (James) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law: Laura Malashev (Alex) of San Antonio, Tex.; god father: Father George V. Salazar; godchildren: Connor Bonney, Paige Bonney and Mario Zaldovar; numerous: aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Edward Quintana, James Bonney, James Fernandez, Steven Vega, Robert Tarr and Charlie Vega. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Vega, Cisco Vega, Justin Valdez, Cristian Valdez, Alex Malashev, Christopher Rodriguez, Augustine Samaniego, Christopher Jacoby, Frankie Ortiz and Gerald Shook.

