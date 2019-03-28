Albinita Lopez, 60, was called to be with our Lord on March 25, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Gerald (Jerry) Lopez and their three children, Gerald, Eugene and Laura, several grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.
A mass will be held on Saturday March 30, 9 a.m., at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church, followed by a gathering of family and friends at 2303 Dahlia St., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 29, 2019