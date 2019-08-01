Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alejandro "Alex" Gutierrez. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 View Map Rosary 9:00 AM Our Lady of Sorrows Church Send Flowers Obituary

Alejandro J. (Alex) Gutierrez, 71, a resident of Los Martinitos, N.M., passed away on Saturday following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio J. and Eliza R. Gutierrez; two brothers: Manuel A. and David Gutierrez; two sisters: Angelina R. and Marcella Gutierrez and a niece, Connie Gutierrez. He is survived by Carlos A. (Annette) Gutierrez, Jose (Janet) Gutierrez, Jesse (Sharon) Gutierrez, Lupe Gutierrez (Doug), and Jerry (Jeanette) Gutierrez; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on April 26, 1948 and graduated from Central High in Pueblo, Colo. Soon after he moved to the ranch in Los Martinitos, N.M. He enjoyed his family and friends, his horses, cows, chickens, goats, and his dogs. Alex was a gifted and talented artist, and people from many parts of the country would order and purchase his portraits. He was a musician and played the accordion, guitar, and piano.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary at 9 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial to follow. The Interment will follow in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery in Tecolote, N.M. Online condolences can be sent to the family at Alejandro J. (Alex) Gutierrez, 71, a resident of Los Martinitos, N.M., passed away on Saturday following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio J. and Eliza R. Gutierrez; two brothers: Manuel A. and David Gutierrez; two sisters: Angelina R. and Marcella Gutierrez and a niece, Connie Gutierrez. He is survived by Carlos A. (Annette) Gutierrez, Jose (Janet) Gutierrez, Jesse (Sharon) Gutierrez, Lupe Gutierrez (Doug), and Jerry (Jeanette) Gutierrez; and by several nieces and nephews.He was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on April 26, 1948 and graduated from Central High in Pueblo, Colo. Soon after he moved to the ranch in Los Martinitos, N.M. He enjoyed his family and friends, his horses, cows, chickens, goats, and his dogs. Alex was a gifted and talented artist, and people from many parts of the country would order and purchase his portraits. He was a musician and played the accordion, guitar, and piano.A visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary at 9 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial to follow. The Interment will follow in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery in Tecolote, N.M. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319 or 888-525-9319. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close