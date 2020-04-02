Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex Joseph Martinez. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Alex Joseph Martinez, 25, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, N.M. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert "Bobby" Valdez and Jose and Martha Martinez and special cousins, Lisa and Robert Sanchez.

He is survived by his mother, Bobbi-Lynn Martinez (Clarence Romero) of Las Vegas, N.M.,; his father, Joseph Martinez (Lis Yoana Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Elizabeth Garcia (Arcenio) of Gilbert, Ariz., Adrianna Martinez (Austin Garza) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers: Christopher Martinez, Rudy Trujillo, and Joseph "Nunu" Martinez all of Las Vegas, N.M., a beloved niece, Azianna Garza; grandmother, Kathy Valdez of Las Vegas, N.M., and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Alex was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on Oct. 26, 1994 and graduated from West Las Vegas High School in 2013. He went on to work for the Wildlife Refuge and Plaza Drugs. Alex was a very family oriented person, and enjoyed every opportunity to be with is many family members and friends. He was always the life of the party. He was known for his infectious laugh. Alex loved to joke around, make other laugh, and play pranks on others. He enjoyed being outdoors, rooting for the Green Bay Packers, having long conversations with anyone, listening to music, singing, dancing and doing anything that would bring a smile to someone's face. Alex was the light of any room that he entered, and through his outgoing nature, he made an impact on every life that he came into contact with. He was caring and compassionate, was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and made a point of greeting land familiar face.

Services will be announced at a later date and are entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com.

