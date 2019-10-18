Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonso Apodaca. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Rosary 7:00 PM Funeral service 9:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church Las Vegas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alfonso Apodaca was born in Santa Fe, N.M. on Nov. 3, 1941 to Ireneo Apodaca and Magdalena Trujillo Apodaca. He attended St. Michael's Grade School in Santa Fe, N.M. and attended junior high in Mora, N.M. and then attended high school at Immaculate Conception School where he graduated in 1960. Alfonso participated in several sports while in high school, but his favorite sports were baseball and basketball. During his teenage years, he and his brother Eddie had a Hot Rod gang named the Night Riders with some of the first Hot Rod Cruisers of Las Vegas. He loved playing the guitar and was proud that he served as the Master of Ceremonies for the Archbishop during the Archbishops visits to Immaculate Conception church while Alfonso attended school there.

From high school Alfonso joined the United States Army Reserves where he attended basic Training in California and was awarded the Sharpshooter badge. He went on to live in California for several years where he joined the Oakland Police Department and trained and earned a second degree black belt. After his career in law enforcement, he owned a Chevron Station in Richmond, Calif. for a short time before returning home to Las Vegas, N.M.

In 1975, Alfonso left California to move back to Las Vegas. He worked as the County Assessor for San Miguel County and during his employment with the county, Alfonso met the love of his life, Filia Lopez. Alfonso went on to make a family with Filia and her three children, Cindy, Pablo, and Annette in Ribera, N.M. In 1978 Filia and Alfonso were blessed with the birth of their daughter Annissa Apodaca. While in Ribera, Alfonso enjoyed farming and had many chickens and goats as well as a beautiful garden. Alfonso proved to be a very caring, overprotective and loving father to his children.

While in New Mexico, Alfonso worked at the New Mexico Department of Corrections (The NM State Penitentiary) as a correctional officer, then he moved on to work for the Las Vegas Medical Center as a security guard, where he retired.

In his leisure, Alfonso enjoyed playing golf, gardening, cooking, politics, fast cars, watching movies, watching all sports on television, but most of all, he loved spending quality time with his beloved wife and their band of close knit friends. Alfonso, was a very nurturing grandfather and offered guidance to his children and grandchildren alike. His wisdom was something his family looked to for direction and support.

Many knew Alfonso as a practical joker with a carefree attitude. Alfonso knew what was important in life and did not let the small things get to him.

To those of us who had the privilege of getting to know Alfonso, we will miss his integrity and honesty and the confidence in which he carried himself. If you got to spend any significant time around him you were able to see past his veneer, and got to see how caring, compassionate, and faithful he was to those that he loved.

He is preceded in death by his: parents: Ireneo and Magdalena Apodaca, wife: Maria Filia Lopez de Apodaca, brother: Eddie Apodaca, sister: Edwina Zacchia, daughter: Cynthia Lopez-Molina, son: Pablo Lopez, granddaughter; Megan Molina and grandson: Gabriel Marcelino Hidalgo.

He is survived by his daughters: Annette Ortega (James) of La Manga, N.M.; Annissa Apodaca (Sam) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: James III, Jaklynn, Joshua, Jonah, Marissa, Pablo, Mercedes, Ashley, Felicia, Martin Jr., Brianna, great-grandchildren: Pablo, Josiah Jeremiah Jaylynn, Jayla, Nova, Jordan and baby girl due in January, sisters & brothers: Evangeline Bustamante (Phil), Christine Montoya (Nick) all of Albuquerque, N.M.; Patrick Apodaca of Espanola, N.M.; Isaac Apodaca (Elaine) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters-in-law: Tina Apodaca of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Maxine Sotello (Lee) of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 7 p.m.. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Burial of Cremains at a later date.

