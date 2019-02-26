Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonso Garduño. View Sign

Alfonso "Honey" Garduño, age 72, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., formerly of Denver, Colo., passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas.

He was born to Hilario Alfonso Garduño and Alice Alcon on Oct. 7, 1946 in Las Vegas.

During his lifetime, Honey made his family very proud of his many accomplishments: He joined the Army Reserves in 1966, then went on to join the National Guard.

After his employment at Boeing and then Stanley Aviation as an aircraft mechanic, he gained the knowledge to enter a long career with Lockheed Martin where he retired in 2001 after 25 years.

Alfonso had a fascination with flight and space and enjoyed reading and researching anything that had to do with aerospace.

He enjoyed displaying and showing his classic cars. He was very talented at restoring them, and loved attending car shows and sharing his love and knowledge when it came to cars. His love of NASCAR and International racing, whether in the stands, or on TV, kept him entertained during racing season, and when he wasn't busy with the races, he enjoyed working with his hands, whether it involved models, puzzles, license plate restorations, building things, and reading.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilario Alfonso and Alice Garduño; brothers Larry Garduño and Lawrence "Bobo" Garduño and sisters: Geraldine Pineda and Elaine Wilber.

He is survived by the love of his life and mother of his children Patsy Lucero of Denver; daughters Connie Herrera of Denver; Anna Garduño of Santa Fe, N.M.; Donna Phillips (Isaiah) of Commerce City, Colo.; grandchildren Lauryn King, Joey Herrera and Jarrid King; sisters Caroline Roane of Hobbs, N.M., Pita Garcia of Rio Rancho, N.M., Rita Martinez (John) and Lita Sanchez (Jim), both of Santa Fe, Lorraine Leger of Las Vegas, Nevada and Joanna Garduño of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers Jose Garduño of Denver, Leonard Garduño (Eloise) of Santa Fe, Rick Garduño (Carla) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Ronnie Garduño (Bonnie) of Rio Rancho; sister-in-law Lorraine Garduño of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother-in-law Scott Wilber of Springfield Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A rosary devotional will be recited on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 7 p.m. and a funeral mass will be conducted Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Our lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be at a later date.

The urn bearer will be Lauryn King. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarrid King, Joey Herrera, Isaiah Phillips, Ricky Garduño, Andrew Martinez- Jaramillo and Robbie Read.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Visit

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 27, 2019

