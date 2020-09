Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfredo B. Armijo Sr., 86, resident of Wagon Mound, N.M., went to join his beloved wife Estella Armijo on Sept. 2, 2020. Alfredo is survived by his sons, Michael, Thomas, Alfredo Jr., Raymond, Robert Armijo and his querido Alfredo B. Armijo III.

Services will take place at the Santa Clara Church in Wagon Mound. Rosary will be held Sept. 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store