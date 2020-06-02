Alice Sandoval, 86, former resident of Las Vegas, N.M., departed from her earthly body while peacefully sleeping the evening of May 21, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz. to be with the Lord.
Alice Sandoval's life journey began on Dec. 25, 1933 when she was born in Española, N.M. to Filomeno and Anita Salazar. She was one of four children consisting of one brother, Filomeno "Phil" Elias Salazar, and two sisters, Teresita Salazar Jaramillo and Rosina Salazar. Alice was a woman before her time. She was inspired by her father to obtain a good education and had a vision that would be realized in years to come.
Alice attended primary school in Española and was sent to high school in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Marywood Academy and nearby Aquinas College. At the age of 24, she returned to Española, N.M. to begin her teaching career. Alice's teaching career spanned over 40 years teaching from the elementary to the college level. During her teaching career, Alice completed a B.A. and an M.A. in Elementary Education from New Mexico Highlands University.
In 1973, Alice completed a Ph.D in Early Childhood education from the University of New Mexico. After completion of her degree, she returned to New Mexico Highlands University as a full professor. It was at New Mexico Highlands University where her passion flourished as she established an Early Childhood Center facility that enabled students to get hands on experience with teaching young children. She directed the Early Childhood Education Program, for many years. She inspired many, many students in this field and passed the torch to students who followed in her footsteps.
Alice was named the Distinguished Professor Emerita in 2012. She retired in 1995, but maintained her connections with New Mexico Highlands University and the World College for many years after. Alice's life revolved around her teaching career and her family but after retirement, Alice was able to devote more time to hobbies such as art and music.
She loved to paint landscapes and big bold flowers. She learned how to play the piano and loved to sing. She was active in the Catholic Daughters of America for many years. Alice truly had a zest for life! She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She believed everyone should "start each day with a positive thought and a grateful heart".
She cared deeply for her children and her grandchildren. She spent many precious moments teaching her grandchildren how to paint and play the piano. She played with them until they were so tired that they could not play anymore.
Alice was married to the late Juan A. Sandoval for 59 years. She is survived by her daughter: Mary Bitner of San Antonio, Tex. and children Danielle and Andrew Bitner; son: Anthony Sandoval (Christine) and children Marissa, Alicia, Lily, and Andres Sandoval of Peoria, Ariz.; sister: E. Rosina Salazar of Española, N.M.; sister-in-law: Angie Salazar of Albuquerque; and numerous: nieces and nephews from around the state.
Church services were to be held at the Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. and Interment will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Mexico Highlands University Foundation Inc. 905 University Avenue, Las Vegas, New Mexico, 87701
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Please visit www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.