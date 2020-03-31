Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Amelia Romero, 93, a lifelong resident of Mora, N.M., was called to be with Our Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home with family where she was being cared for by her niece Matilda and great nephew Joseph "her consentido".

She was born on Oct. 2, 1926 in Mora, N.M. to Marcelino Martinez and Felicitas Casados Martinez.

Tia Amelia was united in marriage on July 17, 1973 in Mora, N.M. to Tio Ernesto Romero. Together they loved to tend to their cattle, sheep and other farm animals and to their garden, which they planted every year. They loved visiting family and friends.

Tia Amelia took great pride in her 50 year commitment working for the Mora Mutual Water and Sewage Association. She looked forward to going to work each day and seeing her friends and people of the community that came into her office. She worked until January 2019. She was a strong, hard working woman and a great role model.

Although Tia Amelia did not have children of her own, she always treated us all like her own children and grandchildren. She will never be forgotten and will live in our hearts forever. She was greatly loved by all her nieces and nephews!

Tia Amelia loved to sing, dance and listen to music. She also treasured her "phone time" talking to her friends. But her favorite pasttime was going to the casino, she and Matilda, "partners in crime".

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ernesto Romero; brothers: Estevan Martinez and Jose C. Martinez; sisters: Escolastica Martinez and Anne Apodaca; parents: Marcelino and Felicitas Martinez; nephews: Abenicio Martinez and Alfonso Apodaca; nieces: Mercedes Sinclair and Theresa Martinez.

Tia Amelia is survived by her niece: Matilda Martinez; great nephews: Joseph Martinez, Steve (Ila) Martinez, Pete (Roberta) Duran, Paul Duran, Phillip (Danielle) Sinclair, Patrick Sinclair; great nieces: Helen Martinez, Mary Lou Martinez, Joann Apodaca; great great nieces: Christine Martinez (Gilbert) and Amanda Rudolph; great great nephews: Marcos Apodaca, Emilio Duran and Carlos Duran; great great great nieces and nephew: Ariah, Amiah, Ayva and Jayden; numerous: other beloved nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Tia Amelia was a lifelong Catholic. A memorial mass and rosary will be held at a later date at St. Gertrude Parish in Mora, N.M.

A special thanks to the staff of Ambercare who provided her and the family with excellent service and compassion.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 1, 2020

