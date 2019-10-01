Anabel Olivas, age 89, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21. She was a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., born on June 29, 1930, to Francis and Mike Booth.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her sons Robert Olivas, Joe Olivas and daughter Teri Booth.
Anabel is survived by her daughters Martha Olivas, Mary Ellen (Pete) and son Michael Olivas, daughter-in-law Cindy Olivas, grandchildren Jessica (Brandon), Robert (Shayna), Joseph Olivas, Andrea, Javier and Mario Vega, Paul (Roberta), Phillip, Steven and David Maestas, great grandchildren Freddie Chavez, Felipe Vigil Jr., Allegra Vega, Aryanna Sandoval, Shealyn and Azlyn Olivas, Danielle Montano, and great great grandchildren Ezera and Noah.
Anabel loved working with children and worked at the West Las Vegas Public Schools as the head cook for many years. She loved spending time with her ever-growing family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by them all. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. There will be a Rosary with the Mass to follow.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 2, 2019