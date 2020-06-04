Anastacia P. Gonzales, age 99, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1921 in Ancon, N.M. to Miguel Padilla and Carolina Dimas.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She loved to bake, cook, and garden. She was loved and will be missed by her family and neighbors.

Anastacia is preceded in death by her parents: Miguel and Carolina Padilla; husband: Genovevo Gonzales; sister: Susana Padilla; brother: Crescenciano Padilla; sister-in-law: Pilar Padilla; brother: Evaristo Padilla; grandson: Eloy Gonzales Jr and Valentine Gonzales.

She is survived by children: Gene Gonzales (Rebecca), Eloy Gonzales (Ruth), Henry Gonzales (Christine) all of Las Vegas, N.M., Angie Bucholtz (Bruce) and Yvonne Gonzales both of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren: Andrew Gonzales (Margaret), Lucy Korczyk (Johnathon), Rebecca Enoch, Angelica Martinez (Travis), Marcus Quintana, Henry Gonzales J., Patrick Gonzales (Veronica) and Sabrina Gonzales (Mario); great grandchildren: Lena, Joshua, Kevin, Augustus, Theodore, Scarlett, Jordan, Valentin Jr, Novina, Jaelynn, Genesis and Jezlyn; sister's-in-law: Teresa Gonzales and Lonicia Gonzales of Albuquerque, N.M.; nephew raised a son: Rubio Padilla (Euloria) of Santa Fe, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store