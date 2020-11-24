Andre John Lemos, 14, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M. at his home.
He was born to Matthew Gutierrez and Bernadette Lemos on April 28, 2006 in Las Vegas, N.M.
"My boy you are a great son and brother we will always remember the good things we did as a family, like a game night or the nights I would say you guys have to read and you would get mad. The things we will miss the most is your laugh, your smile and your little man voice. But most of all, your presence. You are great at all you do especially being my son."
He was only 14 years old and was the oldest of four kids. He was a proud big brother who adored and cherished his siblings, always putting their needs before his. He loved his parents and tried to help in any way he could by cooking full meals, cleaning the house for mom and even just recently tried working and making his own money. He loved and worried about his grandparents and always wanted to check on them to make sure they were OK and had food. He loved and cared for all the babies. He had a blast hanging out and teasing all his cousins, aunties and uncles. He was just starting out his young life.
He was a freshman at West Las Vegas High School where he wanted to play football, which he loved. He also liked to play baseball, run track and most recently started skateboarding. He had a bright courageous smile that would melt your heart. His hugs were warm and loving. He was super shy and he loved his phone and was scared of the girls. He tried to be a good example to his peers by purchasing some new shoes for a classmate in need.
On Nov. 17, 2020, he left us to start his new journey. He will truly and deeply be missed and will forever be in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Martin Gutierrez; infants, Lemos brother and Lemos sibling.
He is survived by his mother Bernadette Lemos of the family home; father Matthew Gutierrez; brothers and sister, Jesus Jauregui, McKayla Lemos, Eric Gutierrez and Makai Gutierrez all of Las Vegas, N.M.; maternal-grandparents Bernadine and Adolph Lemos; paternal-grandmother Wanda Lucero all of Las Vegas, N.M.; maternal-grandmother Josephine Scott of Oklahoma; paternal-great-grandmother Olivia Gutierrez of Las Vegas, N.M.; aunts and uncles, Delilah Ortega (Carlos), Jarvis Wilson (Michelle), Adolph Lemos, Jose Lemos, John Lemos, Manuel Lemos, Sylvia Lemos, Nancy Lemos, Netta Lemos, Robert Lemos, Mia Lemos, Estevan Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Brittany Gutierrez, Martin Gutierrez Jr., all of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous great aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service has been scheduled for immediate family only on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Funeral service will be live streamed via face book Our Lady of Sorrows Church or oloslasvegas.org
and on You Tube Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Pall bearers will be Robert Lemos, Jose Lemos, Jarvis Wilson, Matthew Gutierrez, Eric Gutierrez and Jesus Jauregui. Honorary Bearers will be all his remaining aunts, uncles and close friends.
Due to the Covid-19 Restrictions, attendance is limited for family only. Must wear a face mask.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.