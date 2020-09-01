Andrew V. Valdez, 77, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Max Valdez and Maria De La Luz Lopez Valdez; brothers Paul and Marcello Medina, Ben and Emilio Valdez; sisters: Flora Abeyta, Aurora Herrera and their spouses; special sister-in-law, Una Valdez; nephews: Eric Valdez and Ralph Rudolph; Goddaughter and niece Andrea Valdez.
Andrew is survived by his four children: Veronica Chavez (Abel) of Pueblo, Colo., Sandra Valdez (Edward) of Las Vegas, N.M., Angela Jaramillo (George) of Lelia Lake, Tex., and Andrew Valdez Jr. (Mari) of San Jose, N.M.; (11) grandchildren: Leslie Ortega (Joe), Emilee Chavez {Jimmy), Martin Valencia {Jessica), Alyssa Valencia(Jordan), Miranda Ramirez, Marissa Lovins (Tristan), Matthew Jaramillo, Adrian Vigil (Adelita), Leandra Valdez, Devin Valdez, and Azlynn Valdez: 11 great-grandchildren; brothers: Anselmo (Chemo) Valdez of Las Vegas, N.M., Alex (Nora) of Tex., and Tony of Las Vegas; sisters: Virginia Quintana {Wilfred) of Santa Fe and Beatrice Baca of Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was an active member of the community, serving as Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, and the organizer of one of the first Easter egg hunts for the Las Vegas Jaycees. He was a professional meat cutter by trade. His hobbies were cooking for the family and others, dancing, listening to country music, fishing, hunting and football games. He was an avid West Las Vegas fan and was a patriarch who loved his family, and was wholeheartedly generous to those in need. He was a devout member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 beginning with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial, and Father Rob Yaksich as Celebrant.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space will be limited. Services will be live streamed through OLOS lasvegas.org
and the church's facebook page. Pallbearers will be Martin Valencia, Matthew Jaramillo, Devin Valdez, Adrian Vigil, Robert Romero, and Sergio Valdez and the rest of his great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be his godsons, Victor Valdez and Kenneth Quintana. Cremation will take place at a later date and he will be buried in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family has requested any monetary donations to be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church in his memory. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com.
Anangements have been entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremation, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425 -9319.