Angela Tapia, 89, also known as "Angie," passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M. Angie was married to Severo Tapia for 74 years and is survived by their children Anabelle Gallegos, Emily Freeby, Lydia Tapia, Johnny Tapia, J.R. Tapia, Maria Ricard, Pamela Gutierrez; her 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her oldest daughter Julie Tapia and sons Leroy and Charles Tapia.
Born in Romeoville, N.M., to Isidoro and Maria Montoya on the Dec. 7, 1930, Angie was a resident of Edgewood and Albuquerque, N.M., for the past 12 years, but lived in Portales, N.M., most of her life. A dedicated mother who raised nine children, Angie also worked tirelessly at the dairy farms and during the 1970s and 80s as a short-order cook in Portales. A devout Catholic, Angie would pray the rosary multiple times a day in Spanish for her family's well-being. Her favorite activities included singing and dancing, spending time with her family and was a regular casino and bingo goer. The world was her friend and she could often be heard saying "that's the truth, you better believe it."
A celebration of Angie's life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church of Las Vegas with viewing at 8 a.m., rosary at 9 a.m., mass at 9:30 a.m., followed by interment at 11 a.m. at the San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas. Services will be live streamed on www.oloslasvegas.org
or on Facebook: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church-Las Vegas, N.M. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, N.M.