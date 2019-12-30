Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelina L. Jaramillo. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Angelina L. Jaramillo, age 88, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, In Las Vegas, N.M.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, to Salomon Lovato and Teodorita Gurule in Chapelle, N.M.

She was part of the Sociedad de San Jose. She loved crocheting and watching western movies.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Domiciano Jaramillo; brothers: Art Lovato, Raymond Lovato and Robert Lovato; nieces: Jane Lovato-Esquibel and Yvonne Lovato.

She is survived by her son: David Jaramillo (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, N.M.; granddaughter: Marisa Jo-Lee Jaramillo of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rosary devotional services will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will follow at the San Jose Cemetery, with the following serving as Pallbearers: Daniel Abeyta, Andrew Lovato, Frank Lovato, Patrick Lovato, Joe Lovato and Steve Lovato. Honorary pallbearers will be all her first cousins.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, N.M. 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

