Angelina "Gina" Phillips
1975 - 2020
Angelina "Gina" Phillips was called to heaven to be with God on Nov. 11, 2020.
She was a life-time resident of Las Vegas, N.M., where she graduated from Robertson High School.
Angelina loved to dance and she loved listening to all of her music. Her laughter and kindness will always be remembered. In 2007 she met the love of her life, now husband James Phillips. They married on Aug. 5, 2017, which was the happiest day of her life.
Angelina is survived by her soul mate, husband James Phillips; her mother Susie Roybal; sisters, Roseann Hathaway (Jesus) and Patricia Roybal (Les); brother Danny Archuleta (Michelle); grandmother Helen Roybal; step-son Jeremy Phillips; her beloved fur baby Gizmo; In-laws, Lester and Rosina Phillips; sister in-law Klarissa Phillips; best friend Carolyn Maes; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Angelina is preceded in death by her father John G. Roybal; grandparents, John B. Roybal and Antonio and Susie Archuleta; and by a nephew David Vigil.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gonzales Funerals & Cremations
2315 Hot Springs Boulevard
Las Vegas , NM 87701
(505) 425-9319
