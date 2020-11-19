Angelina "Gina" Phillips was called to heaven to be with God on Nov. 11, 2020.
She was a life-time resident of Las Vegas, N.M., where she graduated from Robertson High School.
Angelina loved to dance and she loved listening to all of her music. Her laughter and kindness will always be remembered. In 2007 she met the love of her life, now husband James Phillips. They married on Aug. 5, 2017, which was the happiest day of her life.
Angelina is survived by her soul mate, husband James Phillips; her mother Susie Roybal; sisters, Roseann Hathaway (Jesus) and Patricia Roybal (Les); brother Danny Archuleta (Michelle); grandmother Helen Roybal; step-son Jeremy Phillips; her beloved fur baby Gizmo; In-laws, Lester and Rosina Phillips; sister in-law Klarissa Phillips; best friend Carolyn Maes; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Angelina is preceded in death by her father John G. Roybal; grandparents, John B. Roybal and Antonio and Susie Archuleta; and by a nephew David Vigil.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com.
