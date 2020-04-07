Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angeline Lucero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Our loving Aunt Angie, blessed with 89 years, shared her love, kindness, humility and a wonderful sense of humor we will never forget, an example and a keepsake for all fortunate enough to have shared time with Angie, she was a longtime resident of Las Vegas N.M. Our Father called her home and she accepted his invitation into the Kingdom of heaven on April 1, 2020. Her heart is now whole, ours is left with a hole until we meet again. "Sadly, missed, never forgotten."

Angeline was born on Oct. 24, 1930 to Florencio Lucero and Carlotta Sanchez in Rociada, N.M.

She was welcomed into Glory by her parents: Florencio and Carlotta Lucero; brothers: Cornelio Lucero and Joe Lucero; sisters: Trinidad Marquez, Margaret Sena and Frances Aragon; numerous nieces and nephews.

Angeline is survived by her nephews: Leroy Sena (Gloria) of Lakewood, Calif. and Manuel Sena (Mary Martha) of Albuquerque, N.M.; nieces/goddaughter: Rita Varela (Pat) of Las Vegas, N.M.; nieces: Jean Vanpelt (Curt) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Gloria Pacheco (Larry) of Las Vegas, N.M., Doris Lara of Las Vegas, N.M., Yolanda (Richard) Ferrer of Albuquerque, N.M.; nephew: Cornelio Aragon of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Jose Celestino Aragon of Rociada, N.M.; special friend: Sadie Padilla of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous other relatives.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Pallbearers will be Cornelio "Lito" Aragon, Pat Varela, Larry Pacheco, Henry Joe Garcia, Tony McCord and Christopher Varela.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas NM. 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Our loving Aunt Angie, blessed with 89 years, shared her love, kindness, humility and a wonderful sense of humor we will never forget, an example and a keepsake for all fortunate enough to have shared time with Angie, she was a longtime resident of Las Vegas N.M. Our Father called her home and she accepted his invitation into the Kingdom of heaven on April 1, 2020. Her heart is now whole, ours is left with a hole until we meet again. "Sadly, missed, never forgotten."Angeline was born on Oct. 24, 1930 to Florencio Lucero and Carlotta Sanchez in Rociada, N.M.She was welcomed into Glory by her parents: Florencio and Carlotta Lucero; brothers: Cornelio Lucero and Joe Lucero; sisters: Trinidad Marquez, Margaret Sena and Frances Aragon; numerous nieces and nephews.Angeline is survived by her nephews: Leroy Sena (Gloria) of Lakewood, Calif. and Manuel Sena (Mary Martha) of Albuquerque, N.M.; nieces/goddaughter: Rita Varela (Pat) of Las Vegas, N.M.; nieces: Jean Vanpelt (Curt) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Gloria Pacheco (Larry) of Las Vegas, N.M., Doris Lara of Las Vegas, N.M., Yolanda (Richard) Ferrer of Albuquerque, N.M.; nephew: Cornelio Aragon of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Jose Celestino Aragon of Rociada, N.M.; special friend: Sadie Padilla of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous other relatives.Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.Pallbearers will be Cornelio "Lito" Aragon, Pat Varela, Larry Pacheco, Henry Joe Garcia, Tony McCord and Christopher Varela.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas NM. 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close