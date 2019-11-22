Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Gold Garcia. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Our Lady of Sorrows Church Las Vegas View Map Rosary 9:00 AM Our Lady of Sorrows Church Las Vegas View Map Interment 1:30 PM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Marie Gold Garcia, aged 55, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 10, 1963, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Robert and Priscilla Gold.

Anna attended West Las Vegas High School. Anna served proudly as healthcare provider for over 25 years; she had compassion and love for all who walked in her path. Anna was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Anna's hobbies included caring for her pets that she loved with all her heart. She also loved to garden and enjoyed the beautiful flowers and plants. Anna took pride in all of life's journeys that she endured.

She was a very loving and compassionate person. Her trips to New Mexico were some of the best times in her life.

Anna enjoyed spending time with her family; she loved cooking and hosting family gatherings. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Anna Marie Gold Garcia is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Isaac and Sofia Gold; maternal grandparent; Bernice Macias; brother Robert Gold and sisters Darlene, and Nancy Gold.

Anna is survived by, her husband of 38 years, John A. Garcia of Las Vegas, Nev.; her children, John Jr., Andrew, Anthony and Amber; two grandchildren, John A Garcia, III (Meghan), and Alex Garcia; parents; Robert and Priscilla Gold; her brother Anthony Gold; sisters and their spouses; Eileen (Manuel) Tenorio, Evelyn (Bobby) Leger;

Father-in-law; Chris Garcia; Bertha Garcia, mother-in-law; Alice (Henry) Abeyta, sister-in-law; Henrietta Abeyta, Chris Grace, Diane Baca, and Pauline Martinez. Anna is further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives, and many friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 8 to 9 a.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. 87701. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the Rosary. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Pallbearers to serve the family will be: Anthony Gold, Joseph Leger, Juan Crespin, Christopher Tenorio, Isaac Gold Jr., and Noah Roybal.

Please visit the online guest register for Anna Gold Garcia at

