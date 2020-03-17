Annie Baca, born July 6, 1935, to Benigna and Silverio Baca Jr., went to be with our Lord on March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Jose (Augustina), Bonifacio (Helen), Delfino (Flora), Cipriano (Lupe), Florencio, Julian and Robert; nephews: Joe, Martin, Michael and Elvin; great nieces: Cindy and Julie.

Surviving brothers are Manuel (Inez), Tomas (Cleo), George (Mary) and sister-in-law Mary S. Baca. Annie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and relatives.

Funeral services will be conducted on April 25, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Anton Chico, N.M. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass following at 11 a.m. Burial of cremains will follow at San Jose Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone who was involved in Annie's care.