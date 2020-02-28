Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anotonio J. Olivas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Antonio J. Olivas, age 85, a longtime resident of Holman, N.M., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

Antonio was born in Mora, N.M., on June 13, 1934, to Julian Olivas and Aurelia Valdez.

Antonio served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962.

He is survived by his wife: Lupita Olivas of Holman, N.M.; special god-daughter: Crystal Moore (Michael) and her kids Will and Tessa of Denver, Colo.; special nephews: Mark Olivas (Elena) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Frank Leyba (LaDonna) and daughter Avery of Holman, N.M.; Michael Serna (Veronica) of Buena Vista, N.M.; special nieces: Theresa Olivas of Holman, N.M.; Evelyn Romo of El Alto, N.M.; sisters-in-law: Emenencia Romo of El Alto, N.M.; Eloisa Olivas of Holman, N.M.; numerous: other nieces, nephews, god children, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Church with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T. as celebrant. Interment will follow at San Isidro Cemetery in Holman, N.M. with following serving as pallbearers: Frank Leyba Jr., Tony Martinez, Michael Moore, Michael Serna, Steve Velasquez, Mark Olivas, Arthur Olivas, Frank J. Leyba, Julian Olivas and Ernest Martinez. Honorary pallbearers: William Moore, Flavio Paiz, Jake Romero, Herman Lujan and Gino Maes.

