Anthony Florencio Alire, 86, passed away in Fresno, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2019. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Estefanita, his siblings Benny, Mary, Rafaela, Margaret, Frances, and Johnny, and his former spouse, Eileen. He is survived by his wife, Wilifred Alire, his children Annamarie and Andrew, Andrew's wife Jennifer, his grandchildren, Alexander and Adrian, his sister Irene and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anthony was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Las Vegas, N.M. At age 19, Anthony entered the United States Navy, served in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1957. He joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in 1962, left the Teamsters in 1978, and retired after suffering two ruptured discs in 1982. Anthony devoted the rest of his life to raising Andrew, supporting Annamarie, and being Wilifred's loving husband.

