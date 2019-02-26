Anthony G. Valdez, 29, of Guadalupita, N.M., passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. He was born to Gabriel R. Valdez and Joanne Pino on Dec. 13, 1989 in Garden City, Kan.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gabriel Valdez. He is survived by parents Joanne and Gary Sanchez of Buena Vista, N.M.; sisters Amanda, Sheyla and Angelica; brother Gary Sanchez Jr. and children Raeliannah, Anthony Jr., Gabriel, Isaiah and Xavier Valdez.
Rosary devotional service will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 9 a.m. A funeral mass will follow the rosary, with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Church of Mora, N.M.
Burial of cremains will follow at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Buena Vista, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 27, 2019