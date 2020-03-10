Anthony (Tony) Joseph Cannone passed away March 4, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born May 14, 1941 to Joseph and Julia Cannone. Tony is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Julia Cannone, brother Joe Cannone, daughters Jenny Kesling and Tresea Carrillo, and son Troy Carrillo.
Tony left behind by his loving wife Marcella O. Cannone, sons Michael Cannone (Connie) and Joseph Cannone. Daughters Tonya Moyer (Don), Jacque Maes (Panchito), Francine Cannone and Denise "Nesi" Martinez (Jerry) and Josephine Sena.
He is survived by sisters Corrine Cannone Giacobbi (Gary) and Lisa Smith (Rick). Special nieces Leigh Ann Cannone Castell and Laura Cannone and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Memorial service will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Gonzales Funeral and Cremations. Tony and Rebecca (life-long cat) ashes will be spread over Pikes Peak in Colorado at a later date.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 11, 2020