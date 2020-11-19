Antonio M. Greenier, 39, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1980 to Robert Greenier and Joyce Ruiz in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was a loving son, uncle and friend. Antonio enjoyed gathering and selling firewood, he loved to cook and spend time with his family. Antonio had a big heart for everybody close to him.

He is preceded in death by his father: Richard Greenier; brother Glen Greenier; maternal grandparents, Ike and Erminia Ruiz; paternal grandparents, Manuel Greenier and Ramona Trujillo; nephew Cruz Gallegos; uncle Mario Ruiz and numerous cousins.

Antonio is survived by his mother Joyce Greenier of the family home; girlfriend Amanda Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Private services for family only at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

Interment will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

