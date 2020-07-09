1/1
Antonio "Tony" Sandoval
1942 - 2020
Tony Sandoval, 77, of North San Ysidro, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Pecos.
Rosary will be held at San Ysidro Labrador Church in North San Ysidro (referred to as El Norte), N.M., on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Both are limited to 25 people inside with face masks. Burial will immediately follow the service. Attendees must wear a face mask. Arrangements are by Berardinelli Funeral Home.
Tony was born in El Norte to Jacobo and Angelina Sandoval on Dec. 26, 1942. He went to Pecos High School in Pecos. He married Feliz Gonzales in 1963 in Nevada. He worked for Mercury test site and then the University of Las Vegas until he returned to New Mexico in 1979. He worked for Glorieta Baptist Conference Center and then Quail Run in Santa Fe, where he retired from.
Tony is preceded in death by his wife, Feliz in 2007, and his parents, Jacobo and Angelina.
Tony is survived by his children - Lori Roybal (Daniel), Anthony Sandoval (Darlene), and Gene Sandoval (Juanita); grandchildren – Daniel, Juliana, Monica, Naomi, Danielle, Destiny, Armando, and Moises; great-grandchildren – Sariyah, Leondro, Julius, Niklaus, Mateo, and Feliz; sisters Annabelle Sandoval, Esther and Elsa Gonzales; an uncle to many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces; as well as a brother-in-law to many.
Pallbearers are Paul Sandoval and Manuel Sandoval Jr., Gilbert, Sam, Reuben and Andrew Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers are Richard, Patrick, Charlie and Rosendo Sandoval, Dan and Manuel Gonzales.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
