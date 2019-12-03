Arthur Xavier Valdez, age 79, has gone to be with our Lord on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1940, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Ruben Valdez and Petra Anaya Valdez. He was a member of the American Legion Post 99 in Albuquerque.
He is survived by his son: Arthur M. Valdez and wife Christina; daughter: Mary Imperial and husband Fidel; grandsons: Felix Herrera and Arthur M. Valdez Jr.; great-grandson: Jordan Herrera, all of Albuquerque; sister and brothers: Carmen Hoogerhuis, Robert Valdez and Patrick Valdez all of Las Vegas, N.M.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Heart of David Worship Center in Las Vegas, N.M., 333 Peggy Lane with Pastor James Vaughn as officiant.
Burial of cremains will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 12:45 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M. 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 4, 2019