Augustine Gonzales, a resident of San Isidro Norte, N.M., passed away suddenly at Christus St. Vincent Hospital on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born on Sept. 9, 1961, to Estevan and Camilia S. Gonzales. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melisandro and Juanito Gonzales.

He is survived by his wife Angela Gallegos and son Raynaldo Gonzales; his sisters Rose Gonzales and Consuelo Gonzales; two brothers Leroy Gonzales (Patsy Gonzales) and Eddie Gonzales; a sister-in-law, Sofia Gonzales; an honorary sister, Shirley Sandoval and brother Luis Aragon; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

He lived in Denver, Colo. in the early 70s and worked closely with his brothers for Waste Management. He worked for the maintenance crew for Mc Nichols Arena and Red Rocks for numerous years. Upon moving back to New Mexico, he worked for the Glorieta Conference Center, St. Vincent's Hospital and Pecos Independent Schools. He was hardworking, dependable, always joking and fun spirited. In his youthful days, he enjoyed tinkering with his cars and riding his horses.

All services will be held from the San Miguel del Vado Church in San Miguel beginning with a rosary at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 10 a.m., Dec. 12, 2019.

www.Gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., Las Vegas, NM 87701, 425-9319 or 1-888-525-9319 Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 11, 2019

