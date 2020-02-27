Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurilia Gallegos. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Aurilia Gallegos of Villanueva, N.M., passed away after a short illness on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Aurilia would spend six months of the year with her daughter in San Diego, Calif., and return to New Mexico during the warmer months.

It was during her stay in San Diego, that Aurilia passed away, surrounded by her beloved San Diego-based family. Aurilia has now returned to New Mexico for her final resting place.

She was born Nov. 12, 1928, in El Cerrito, N.M. In 1982, after her husband Frank's retirement, they moved from Pueblo, Colo. back to their home in Villanueva, N.M.

Aurilia, a devoted mother and wife, lovingly raised 10 children and nurtured numerous foster children. She generously opened her home to anyone in need and was known for always having a hot pot of coffee or a fresh pot of beans coupled with a funny joke or helpful advice. Aurilia was a great cook, had a green thumb, taught herself how to bake delicious breads and pastries, she loved to sew and create beautiful blankets and the last few years she began to draw and paint to stay active. At 50 years of age, she was determined to work on her own education and successfully obtained her GED.

Aurilia was the eldest of 11 children. She was a loving mother, sister, sister in law, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Throughout her life, Aurilia experienced many joys and several hardships but seldom lost her sense of humor. She survived cancer yet was challenged with chronic arthritis. During her last few years, she found great comfort in her daily Mass and prayers. A lifelong Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Frank Villanueva Gallegos, parents Ignacita and Macario Torrez, grandparents Ramon and Josephina Vigil who raised her as a young child, her Uncle Crisostomo Vigil and wife Adelida, son Perfecto Gallegos, daughter Lisa Gallegos, siblings Delfino Torrez, Joe Torrez and Josie Ortiz Montano. Aurilia is also survived by her siblings, that she loved deeply, Max Torrez and his wife Rose, Angie Bachicha, Anna Lou Maes, Desi Ortiz, Chris Ortiz, Marie Ostermayer, Theresa Ortiz and brother in law Bobby Montano,

Aurilia is survived by her eight children which include daughters; Frances, Tina, Jeanette (Gifford Asimos), Placida (Steve Schapiro), Patricia, Mona (Dave Engstrom) and sons Eutimio (Yolanda) and Frank Jr. (Loretta). She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; Tabitha (Chris Kahn), Sonrisa Gallegos, Jocelyn Martinez, Francisco Gallegos, Adrianna Gallegos; Kelly (Zack Schmaedeke), Placida Camarillo, Aubrey Asimos, Santina Asimos, Jenna Asimos, Estefan Sena, Valerie Trujillo, Melanie Trujillo, AJ Trujillo, Daniel Gallegos, Gabriella Gallegos, Julian Gonzales and Brianna Gallegos. Her great grandchildren include; Antonio, Reyes and Perfecto Kahn, Santiago Gallegos, Kaiden Selkirk, Julian Sena, Alexus Benavides, Anastacia and Azalea Martinez, Reyna Trujillo, Maya Martinez, Cameron Schmaedeke, Aurelio Aceves, and Addison Higgins as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary-Chapel; Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva. Interment will follow at the Villanueva Catholic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Estefan Sena, Reyes Kahn, Perfecto Kahn, Francisco Gallegos, Daniel Gallegos, Julian Gonzales, Kaiden Selkirk and Steve Bass. Honorary pallbearers are Diego Lopez, Zack Schmaedeke, Nicanor Maestas and Jose Aceves.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds, Las Vegas, N.M. 87701, 505-425-3511.

