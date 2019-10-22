Barbara Madrid, 73, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 following a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eutimio Solano Jr. and Estella, her husband, Monico Madrid, a brother, Steve Solano, a sister Daniella Solano, and a nephew Daniel Solano. She is survived by her son, Jerry Madrid of the family home; four brothers: Anthony Solano and wife Chris, Juan, Eutimio and Edward Solano all of Las Vegas, N.M.; and two sisters, Isabel and husband David Sanchez, and Theresa Alires, both of Albuquerque.
She was born in Raton, N.M., on June 9, 1946. She loved to crochet and play bingo. She was active with the Meals On Wheels Program and the Senior Citizens Center and was a foster grandparent with Vida Encantada Rehab and Nursing Facility. Once you met Barbara you knew that you had a friend. She will surely be missed.
Cremation has taken place and a service celebrating her life will be on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Billy Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 425-9319.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 23, 2019