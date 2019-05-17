Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice E. Gutierrez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice E. Gutierrez (Oct. 23, 1918-Nov. 26, 2018) lived to be 100 years old and 33 days.

She was born on the Bell Ranch near Tucumcari in southeastern New Mexico in 1918. She was the daughter of Benito (Papanito) and Manuelita (Mamalita) Encinas.

She had 15 brothers and sisters. She was the youngest girl and had two younger brothers. She was the last living child in her family.

Beatrice was married to Octaviano Gutierrez for 68 years until he passed in 2005. She was preceded in death by her husband, all three of her children (Esther G. Pare, Dennis Gutierrez, and Landy Gutierrez) and one great grandchild (Robin (Burton) Martinez).

She has four grandchildren: Lea (Pare) Willingham, Landre Gutierrez, Orlando Gutierrez, and Lita Gutierrez (Saiz) and 15 great grandchildren (Brooke Willingham, Alex Willingham, Ellena Willingham, Austyn Willingham, Daniella Gutierrez, Mena Burton, Orlando Gutierrez, Orion Gutierrez, Deedra Gutierrez, Demetria Gutierrez, Valerie (Saiz) Yocham, Victoria Saiz, Seth Saiz and Vanessa Saiz).

Beatrice grew up and lived most of her life in Las Vegas, N.M. She briefly attended Highlands University after graduating from Las Vegas High School.

She worked for the courthouse and the school district until she retired in the 1970s.

In the last few years of her life, she lived with her granddaughter and family in Austin, Texas, and then moved to Las Vegas, Nev.

Church Services will be held for Beatrice in Albuquerque, N.M., at Our Lady of Assumption Church on Friday, May 31, 11 a.m.

A family gathering will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., prior to the service. Contact immediate family for details on the gathering.

Beatrice E. Gutierrez (Oct. 23, 1918-Nov. 26, 2018) lived to be 100 years old and 33 days.She was born on the Bell Ranch near Tucumcari in southeastern New Mexico in 1918. She was the daughter of Benito (Papanito) and Manuelita (Mamalita) Encinas.She had 15 brothers and sisters. She was the youngest girl and had two younger brothers. She was the last living child in her family.Beatrice was married to Octaviano Gutierrez for 68 years until he passed in 2005. She was preceded in death by her husband, all three of her children (Esther G. Pare, Dennis Gutierrez, and Landy Gutierrez) and one great grandchild (Robin (Burton) Martinez).She has four grandchildren: Lea (Pare) Willingham, Landre Gutierrez, Orlando Gutierrez, and Lita Gutierrez (Saiz) and 15 great grandchildren (Brooke Willingham, Alex Willingham, Ellena Willingham, Austyn Willingham, Daniella Gutierrez, Mena Burton, Orlando Gutierrez, Orion Gutierrez, Deedra Gutierrez, Demetria Gutierrez, Valerie (Saiz) Yocham, Victoria Saiz, Seth Saiz and Vanessa Saiz).Beatrice grew up and lived most of her life in Las Vegas, N.M. She briefly attended Highlands University after graduating from Las Vegas High School.She worked for the courthouse and the school district until she retired in the 1970s.In the last few years of her life, she lived with her granddaughter and family in Austin, Texas, and then moved to Las Vegas, Nev.Church Services will be held for Beatrice in Albuquerque, N.M., at Our Lady of Assumption Church on Friday, May 31, 11 a.m.A family gathering will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., prior to the service. Contact immediate family for details on the gathering. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close