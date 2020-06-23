Ben Bailey, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, N.M., died June 2, 2020 at 72.
Born in Corpus Christi, to Margaret and Ben Bailey, he was raised in Kingsville, Tex. He attended Oberlin College and New Mexico Highlands University.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by sister Louise Bailey Horner (Channing Horner), nieces Lenore Horner (Stuart Wheaton) and Adelia or Willi Horner-Johnson (Ben Horner-Johnson), grand-nephew and niece, Benjamin Horner-Johnson and Lillian Horner-Johnson, and a few cousins.
Ben protested the Vietnam draft, served nearly four years in the Navy, then continued as a civilian machinist in Bremerton, Wash., where he built himself an octagonal log cabin to get enough space with logs he could carry. He missed New Mexico sunshine, said it was the only place he was truly happy, and moved back to Las Vegas in late 80s, where he traded his camera for a horse, Buck, and bought land on which he built another self-designed house – this time with the help of friends.
Ben was honest, gentle, and generous. He liked living alone but loved his faithful long-time friends. He loved his family, mountains, horses and other pets, wildflowers in the high country in springtime, rebuilding old cars, and green chile.
In lieu of flowers, we would prefer donations to Walking N Circles (horse rescue) at wncr.org.
A memorial gathering is pending at this time and will take place at a later date.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.