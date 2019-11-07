Ben Urioste passed away and went to be with our Lord on Oct. 9, 2019, in Seattle Wash., where he lived. He was preceded in death by his father Tirseo Urioste and his mother Esmeralda Olguin Urioste. He is survived by his wife Chonita and two children, Debbie Urioste Runka, and son, Tomas Urioste.
Ben was born in Pilia, N.M. in 1942 and grew up in Las Vegas, N.M., where he graduated from Robertson High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in Turkey and Vietnam. He spent 24 years in the military and after retirement went to work for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.
He is also survived by his sisters Terri Urioste of Las Vegas, N.M., Gloria Gonzales of Farmington, N.M., brothers Chris (Dianne) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Ruben (Gloria) of Las Vegas, N.M.
He had a military burial, and cremation took place in Seattle, Wash.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Nov. 8, 2019