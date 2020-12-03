1/1
Benjie J. "Beaver" Archuleta
1976 - 2020
Benjie "Beaver" J. Archuleta, 54, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He was born to James E. Archuleta and Maxine Archuleta on Aug. 10, 1976 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Benjie is preceded in death by his father James E. Archuleta; wife Erlinda Archuleta.
He is survived by his mother Maxine Archuleta; brother Eugene Archuleta; sister Catherine Archuleta; nieces, Ernestine Archuleta, Kalie Archuleta, Ylianna Archuleta and Unique Archuleta.
Funeral services have been scheduled for immediate family only on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook on www.facebook.com/ic.
Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
