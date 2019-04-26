Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie Archibeque. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Bennie Archibeque was born in Los Vigiles, N.M. on Feb. 3, 1933.

He passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2019.

He was a Korean War veteran; a 27-year member of the BPOE Elks Lodge 408; and served in the New Mexico Mounted Patrol for more than 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ignacio Archibeque and Augustina Ortega Archibeque, sisters Annie Esquibel and Alice Roybal, and brothers Ignacio "Nash" Archibeque and Adolph Archibeque

He is survived by his wife, Mary Archibeque; his children Anita and Ben Archibeque and MaryJo Edwards; and his grandchildren Tenisha, Corey, Dylan, and Benjamin.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Wednesday, May 1. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant.

Interment will follow at Los Vigiles Cemetery in Los Vigiles, with full military honors, with the following serving as Pallbearers: Corey Archibeque, Dylan Archibeque, Benjamin Archibeque, Roger Esquibel, Pablo Sanchez and Ben Ortega. Honorary Pallbearers will be his fellow member of the BPOE Elks Lodge 408.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Raynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

