The best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and more went to heaven on May 21, at age 88, after a short lung illness.

He peacefully passed surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 66 years, Celina "Sally," daughters, Sandy (Mike) Stewart, Cindy Porter and Pat Sexson and most of his grandchildren.

Bernie was born May 16, 1931 in Lourdes, N.M. to Rufino and Margarita Gonzales. He was raised one of six kids on the family ranch he loved outside of Las Vegas, N.M. He is survived by one brother, Cipriano Gonzales of Riverside, Calf.

Bernie was very proud to be Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army after having served and earned decorations in the Korean War. Upon his return from the Army, he married his West Las Vegas, N.M. high school sweetheart, Celina Maese, moved to Richmond, Calif., and raised their three daughters.

He worked for Standard Oil and later was a proud lifetime member of Plumber & Pipefitters UA Local 159.

He had a lifelong passion for sports and was a member of the Richmond (Calif.) Country Club for over 40 years. He loved anything sports, was a San Francisco 49er faithful, an Oakland A's fan and avid golfer ­- all passions he shared with his daughters and grandchildren.

He was a devout Catholic and for more than 60 years a member of St. Callistus Parish, El Sobrante, Calf.

His smiles and bright light will be missed by many but most especially his wife, three daughters, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Donny.

Memorial mass of the resurrection at St. Callistus Church, 3580 San Pablo Dam Rd, El Sobrante, Calf. 94803 on Thursday June 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at a later date at the Sacramento Valley Veterans National Cemetery, Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, send contributions to

