Bernadette Joy Solano, age 55, a resident of Las Vegas N.M. for the past eight years and formerly of Springer, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Bernadette was born on Aug. 26, 1964, to the late Mary Lou Espinoza and Richard Milligan in Oelwein, Iowa.

Bernadette was a tough, good-hearted person who loved people unconditionally and was always there for others. Bernadette knew a lot of people, and a lot of people knew her. She had a large community of friends by going the extra mile to encourage and build relationships. She made friends everywhere she went. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was especially proud of her role as an auntie and loved spending time with all of her nieces and nephews. She loved giraffes and could not pass up an opportunity to add a stuffed animal to her collection. She looked forward to Sundays when she could put on her cheese head and watch the Green Bay Packers play.

Bernadette is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Mary Lou Espinoza; sister: Julie Milligan; daughter: Natasha Solano.

Bernadette is survived by her daughter: Alicia Solano (Darrell) of Albuquerque, N.M.; son: Carlos C.J. Solano of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Brenda Gonzales (Manuel) of Springer, N.M. and Tina Sowle (Mark) of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; brother: Richard Milligan of Phoenix, Ariz.; partner: Mark Martin of Las Vegas, N.M.; niece: Brianna Ramirez (John) and family and Sage Solano; nephews: Michael Gonzales (Debra) and family, Jeremy Gonzales (Latoya) and family, Josh, Levi and Dylan Milligan, Aaron Sowle and Logan Solano; brother-in-law: Patrick Solano (Jennifer) of Albuquerque; numerous: other relatives and many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Rogers Chapel and cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701.

