Bernice LeDoux, 50, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Bernice was born on Jan. 10, 1969 to the late Adelina Tafoya LeDoux and Harold LeDoux. Bernice graduated from Robertson High School in 1987 and graduated from New Mexico Highlands University in 1991 with a degree in business and environmental science. She was employed by the State of New Mexico for 25 years, and retired in May of 2019. She was employed by Lowes Market at the time of her death. Bernice is survived by her father Harold LeDoux, children Faith and Matthew Valencia, ex-husband Fidel Valencia III, her sister Eileen LeDoux and nephews James and Justus Romero.
A rosary will be recited on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 7 p.m., with the Funeral Mass on Friday Nov. 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. Both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment will follow funeral mass at Mt Calvary cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: James and Justus Romero Gerald Gibson Mark and Ron Valencia Mike Ortiz and Ace Gibson as honorary pall bearer.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Nov. 20, 2019