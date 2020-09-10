Bernie Gabriel Gallegos, age 32, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Santa Fe, N.M.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1987 to Bernie Gallegos and Joyce Priscilla Lopez in Las Vegas, N.M.
Bernie had a big heart for his family, friends, and for God. Bernie was adventurous, always willing to take on new experiences. He also had a passion for antiques, carpet laying with his uncle and grandfather, and his own side projects.
He is preceded in death by his maternal-grandfather: Francisco Lopez, and cousin Benito Lemos.
Bernie is survived by his mother Joyce Lopez (Leo) of Denver, Colo.; brothers: Jesus Lopez (Jessica B) of Rio Rancho, N.M., Jacobo Gallegos (Jessica), Johnny (Marissa) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Javier Lopez (Gloria) of Denver, Colo.; nieces and nephews: Ezekiel, Kharma, Jesus II and Isiah; maternal grandmother: Lorraine Lopez of Las Vegas, N.M.; uncles: Gene Lopez of Tucumcari, N.M., Daniel Lopez (Tina) of Gallup, N.M. and Frankie Lopez of Denver, Colo.; aunt: Susan Lopez of Tucumcari, N.M.; numerous: great aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Heart of David Church with Pastor James Vaughn as officiant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family only. Masks are required.
Interment will be held at San Isidro Cemetery in Trujillo, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers: Jesus Lopez, Daniel Lopez Jr., Jacobo Gallegos, Daniel Lopez Sr., Javier Lopez and Leopoldo Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Navaertte and Ben Vigil.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511
