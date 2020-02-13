Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Alicia (Briancesco) Higgins. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Alicia (Briancesco) Higgins, was born on May 8, 1938, to Mario Briancesco and Marta Basagoitia Briancesco in Santa Ana, El Salvador. She passed away in her sleep Feb. 9 at the age of 81 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Bertha had a difficult but very fruitful life; she lived in an orphanage when she was young and immigrated to the USA when she was 18. While in California, she eventually met her future husband Henry Higgins. She worked in California as a social worker where she helped as many people as she could. She eventually moved to New Mexico with her family in 1986 where she met many of her great friends while working at Wal-Mart and then owning/running Teresa's restaurant with her husband and family.

Bertha was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Higgins and her son William Higgins. She is survived by her sons Charlie Higgins, Patrick Higgins, and Bryan Higgins, grandchildren Nakia, Sharissa, Savanna, Felicity, Christopher, Charlie Jr, and Patrick Jr as well as great grandchildren Brandon, Tiffany, Xaiden, and Liam. She was also very close to her dear brothers and sisters who cared and loved her very much; Trini, Sigfrido, Gretchen, Alesandro, Decarina, Decarlo, plus many many more family and friends.

Rosary services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father C. John Brasher as celebrant. We will have a viewing at Rogers Mortuary from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Bertha Alicia (Briancesco) Higgins, was born on May 8, 1938, to Mario Briancesco and Marta Basagoitia Briancesco in Santa Ana, El Salvador. She passed away in her sleep Feb. 9 at the age of 81 in Albuquerque, N.M.Bertha had a difficult but very fruitful life; she lived in an orphanage when she was young and immigrated to the USA when she was 18. While in California, she eventually met her future husband Henry Higgins. She worked in California as a social worker where she helped as many people as she could. She eventually moved to New Mexico with her family in 1986 where she met many of her great friends while working at Wal-Mart and then owning/running Teresa's restaurant with her husband and family.Bertha was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Higgins and her son William Higgins. She is survived by her sons Charlie Higgins, Patrick Higgins, and Bryan Higgins, grandchildren Nakia, Sharissa, Savanna, Felicity, Christopher, Charlie Jr, and Patrick Jr as well as great grandchildren Brandon, Tiffany, Xaiden, and Liam. She was also very close to her dear brothers and sisters who cared and loved her very much; Trini, Sigfrido, Gretchen, Alesandro, Decarina, Decarlo, plus many many more family and friends.Rosary services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father C. John Brasher as celebrant. We will have a viewing at Rogers Mortuary from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close