Betsy (Fulton) Minter, of Las Vegas, N.M., beloved friend to many, went on to new adventures, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, only three weeks and a day after being diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

Betsy was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Her family moved to Los Angeles when she was 12. She met her spouse and lifelong best friend, Harry Minter, in Berkeley, Calif., in 1964.

She earned a B.A. in literature from San Francisco State University. Around the time of their Berkeley years, Betsy and Harry formed a tight group of friends with whom they traveled, lived and played, and with whom they have stayed in touch all their lives.

Their many adventures included sojourns in Venice Beach, Santa Cruz and Boulder Creek, Calif.; New York City; Charlottesville, Va.; Key West, and, for the past 22 years, Las Vegas, N.M.

Especially during the late 1960s and 70s, they engaged in political activity such as supporting the American Indian Movement at Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation, S.D.; protesting at the '72 Miami GOP national convention and rabble-rousing on behalf of various other causes.

Betsy's enthusiasm was great and her interests and experiences were widespread. She, for instance, studied acting with Stella Adler, worked on a dude ranch; broadcast interviews, music and news for a radio station in Buffalo, Wyo.; worked as a hard-hat laborer for a construction company; lived on a commune; established a local arts and crafts business in Key West; and worked as a drug-court counselor.

She took up tap dancing in her 40s, and just recently won state-level Senior Olympics medals in swimming. When she was in her early 60s, she earned an RN degree at Luna Community College, after which she worked as a traveling hospice nurse in northeast New Mexico and a psych nurse at the state hospital.

She and Harry established and ran Blue Sky Guardianship Services in Las Vegas. Betsy and Harry also had a tile studio in Las Vegas, where they made and sold hand-painted and customized ceramic tiles.

They became active members of El Zócalo co-op art gallery on the Las Vegas plaza. Their work can be seen there.

Betsy served a number of years as executive director of the Las Vegas Arts Council when it was in the little blue house at the end of Grant Street. During her tenure, the arts council hosted many cultural programs and art classes.

Betsy excelled in art and loved meeting people. She was a great hostess and enjoyed entertaining.

She was an avid reader and a sophisticated movie critic, though she didn't consider herself an intellectual. She was a straight-forward, practical person with a big soul.

She is survived by her husband, Harry; sisters Ann (Steve) Singiser, Penny (John) Brassfield; nieces Debbie, Dana, Cynthia, Anna, and nephew Bret; her dogs, Maggie and Espy and her many longtime and close friends.

