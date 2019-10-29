Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lee Strebe. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Albuquerque 4770 Montgomery Blvd. N.E Suite C119 Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-884-4057 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lee Strebe went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born in 1931 in Clayton, Missouri.

Raised in Kirkwood, Mo., she attended the Kirkwood school system and graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1950. She attended comptometer school and worked for Independent Packing Co. in St. Louis.

She met and married her husband, the Rev. Edward Strebe on June 11, 1955. They were married for 64 years.

Their marriage was blessed by four children: Erich (wife Wendy) of San Jose, Costa Rica; David (wife Donna), Susan of Guadalupita, N.M.; and Mark (wife Tracey) of Nashville, Tenn.; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Betty and her husband served Lutheran parishes in the Bronx, N.Y.; Zion, Plymouth, Ma.; St. Matthew, Pawtucket, R.I.; Immanuel, Las Vegas and Springer, N.M.; and Good Shepherd of the Hills and Atonement, San Diego.

Betty also served as office manager for surgeons in both Las Vegas, N.M. and in the San Diego area. She and her husband both retired in 1996 and enjoyed traveling in both the United States and Europe.

They moved to Rio Rancho in 2002 and lived there until they went to live at the BeeHive Homes of Bernalillo.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at All Saints Lutheran Church, 4800 All Saints Road NW, Albuquerque, N.M. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. A reception in her honor will follow the service.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 30, 2019

