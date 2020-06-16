Billy Joe Maestas
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Joe Maestas was born on July 4, 1978 to Susie Montaño Maestas and Joe Ignacio Maestas in Las Vegas, N.M.
Billy Joe is survived by his parents: Susie and Joe Maestas, his brother: Nathan Joe Maestas and his six beloved children: Andalecio, Reymundo, Epifania, Joaquin, Esperanza and Santiago Maestas. He is also survived by his girlfriend Sabrina Maestas.
Billy will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Billy Joe left this world too soon on June 12, 2020.
Services for Billy Joe will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Church of Christ, 53 Mountain View Drive Las Vegas, N.M.
Interment will follow at Dilia Cemetery in Dilia, N.M.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for private friends and family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. las Vegas, N.M. 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved