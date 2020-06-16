Billy Joe Maestas was born on July 4, 1978 to Susie Montaño Maestas and Joe Ignacio Maestas in Las Vegas, N.M.
Billy Joe is survived by his parents: Susie and Joe Maestas, his brother: Nathan Joe Maestas and his six beloved children: Andalecio, Reymundo, Epifania, Joaquin, Esperanza and Santiago Maestas. He is also survived by his girlfriend Sabrina Maestas.
Billy will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Billy Joe left this world too soon on June 12, 2020.
Services for Billy Joe will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Church of Christ, 53 Mountain View Drive Las Vegas, N.M.
Interment will follow at Dilia Cemetery in Dilia, N.M.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for private friends and family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. las Vegas, N.M. 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Billy Joe is survived by his parents: Susie and Joe Maestas, his brother: Nathan Joe Maestas and his six beloved children: Andalecio, Reymundo, Epifania, Joaquin, Esperanza and Santiago Maestas. He is also survived by his girlfriend Sabrina Maestas.
Billy will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Billy Joe left this world too soon on June 12, 2020.
Services for Billy Joe will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Church of Christ, 53 Mountain View Drive Las Vegas, N.M.
Interment will follow at Dilia Cemetery in Dilia, N.M.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for private friends and family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. las Vegas, N.M. 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.