Bobbie Duran, age 74, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, N.M. Bobbie Duran was born July 3, 1946 to Ernest A. Duran and Josephine M. Duran in Tooele, Utah. He grew up in Henderson, Nev. As a child, his father taught him to play guitar so well he would play for some of the most famous musicians of the day. Bobbie was vibrant and full of life, exploring the world with his guitar. His guitar talents took him to fantastic places while he played for amazing people. Bobbie eventually settled in Las Vegas, N.M., where he used his talents to play with local bands for numerous weddings, events, and parties. When Bobbie wasn't enjoying his music and blessing others with the sound of his guitar, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Josephine Duran, brothers: Ernest Duran Jr., and Audie Duran.
He is survived by his loving companion: Denise Salas of Las Vegas, N.M.; daughter: Trena Duran (Dan) of Tampa, Fla.; sons: Bobby Valdez of Las Vegas, Nev.; Bobby Stockwell of Mo.; grandchildren: Alycia Buggs, Lee Buggs both of Tampa, Fla; goddaughter: Grace Roybal of Las Vegas, N.M.; aunts: Dorothy Coroneos, Isabella Falvey, both of Henderson, Nev.; nephews and niece: Anthony Duran, Ernest Duran III, Julie Duran all of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law: Shirley Duran of Las Vegas, N.M.; step children: Estevan Roybal, Juan Roybal and Daniel Salas; grandbabies: Cianna Grace Roybal, Natalia Roybal and Nevella Roybal; uncle: John B. Fernandez; numerous other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Las Vegas, N.M. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family and friends only. Must wear a face mask.
Rosary service will be recited on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery with the following as pallbearers Lee Buggs, Dan Fox, Anthony Duran, Ernest Duran III, Leroy Lucero and Eloy Montoya.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
