Brandon Tyler Vigil gained his angel wings Saturday, March 2, 2019. He passed away at Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., surrounded my his loving family. He was born to Brady Vigil and Julia Trujillo on March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Barney Vigil, and his aunt, Brandilyn Vigil.

He is survived by his parents, Julia Trujillo and Brady Vigil; his maternal grandparents, Josie Peralta and Orlando Trujillo of Ocate, N.M.; his paternal grandparents, Beverly Dobbins-Montoya and Greg Montoya of Rainsville, N.M.; paternal great grandmother Laura Vigil of Ojo Feliz, N.M.; great grandmother Therese Cassidy and husband Matt Cassidy of Rio Rancho, N.M.

He is also survived by his uncles, Beau Vigil (girlfriend Tina Cannon) of Las Vegas; Camden Montoya of Rainsville, Robert Trujillo of Ocate, Jessie Peralta (wife Cristal) Campos of San Diego; Geraldo Trujillo (girlfriend Leann Herrera) of Las Vegas and Joseph Peralta of Ocate.

He is survived by his aunts, Gabriella Trujillo of Ocate, Baileyann Montoya of Rainsville, Charlene Trujillo of Las Vegas, Darlene Trujillo and husband William Hayoz of Mosquero, N.M., as well as first cousins Aria and Joslyn Hayoz of Mosquero, numerous great uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends of the family.

Memorial services will be officiated by Pastor Robbie Scott on Saturday March 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, 2310 Seventh St., Las Vegas. Cremation has taken place and there will be no burial. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 8, 2019

