Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Augustine Crespin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos Augustine Crespin, 55, of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his Las Vegas home. He was born June 15, 1964 in Las Vegas, the son of Pricilla and Arthur Crespin. On Oct. 1, 1988, he and Elizabeth Apodaca were married in Las Vegas, N.M. Carlos was preceded in death by his Father, Arthur R. Crespin; his grandparents, Mary and Augustine Padilla; and his mother-in-law, Gloria Asi. He is survived by his mother, Pricilla Crespin; his loving wife, Elizabeth Crespin; children, Carlos Crespin, Jr, Arturo Crespin (Sandy), Amanda Crespin (Mark), and Marissa K. Crespin; his grandchildren, Macee and Marcus Valencia, Akeelah and Aizah Rose Crespin. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Manuel Crespin (Theresa), Paul Crespin (Yolanda), Cindy Trujillo (Louie), Arabella Sanchez (Frank); numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and all his many friends of our community. He is the owner and operator of Crespin's Paving & Concrete Company, coach for Crespin's Boxing, and owner of Pine View Care Home. He was an award winning boxing champion and had many great victorious fights throughout his younger years. Carlos was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery. Carlos Augustine Crespin, 55, of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his Las Vegas home. He was born June 15, 1964 in Las Vegas, the son of Pricilla and Arthur Crespin. On Oct. 1, 1988, he and Elizabeth Apodaca were married in Las Vegas, N.M. Carlos was preceded in death by his Father, Arthur R. Crespin; his grandparents, Mary and Augustine Padilla; and his mother-in-law, Gloria Asi. He is survived by his mother, Pricilla Crespin; his loving wife, Elizabeth Crespin; children, Carlos Crespin, Jr, Arturo Crespin (Sandy), Amanda Crespin (Mark), and Marissa K. Crespin; his grandchildren, Macee and Marcus Valencia, Akeelah and Aizah Rose Crespin. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Manuel Crespin (Theresa), Paul Crespin (Yolanda), Cindy Trujillo (Louie), Arabella Sanchez (Frank); numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and all his many friends of our community. He is the owner and operator of Crespin's Paving & Concrete Company, coach for Crespin's Boxing, and owner of Pine View Care Home. He was an award winning boxing champion and had many great victorious fights throughout his younger years. Carlos was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close