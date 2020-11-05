Carlos Florentino Pacheco, 60, a long-life resident of Tecolote, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was born to Horacio Pacheco and Frances Chavez on April 14, 1960 in Las Vegas, N.M.

Carlos was a loving brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to sing, work on word puzzles, gathering wood and doing chores.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Henrietta Yara, brothers-in-law: Tony Yara, and Ralph Archuleta.

He is survived by his sisters: Flora Gallegos (Raymond) of Bristol, Colo.; Lugarda Gallegos (Pete), Emma Martinez (Cleto) all of Tecolote, N.M.; Jennie Palomino (Guillermo) of Bernalillo, N.M.; brothers: Tony Pacheco (Jennie) of La Mar, Colo.: Henry Pacheco of Tecolote, N.M.; Albert Pacheco (Christine) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister; Esther Pacheco of Grants, N.M.; aunt: Luisa Herrera of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place, private family services only for the immediate family.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at the Las Vegas Christian Center, and burial of cremains in Tecolote, N.M.

Due to the Covid 19 Restrictions, attendance is limited for immediate family only. Must wear a face mask.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511



