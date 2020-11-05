1/1
Carlos Florentino Pacheco
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Florentino Pacheco, 60, a long-life resident of Tecolote, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was born to Horacio Pacheco and Frances Chavez on April 14, 1960 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Carlos was a loving brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to sing, work on word puzzles, gathering wood and doing chores.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Henrietta Yara, brothers-in-law: Tony Yara, and Ralph Archuleta.
He is survived by his sisters: Flora Gallegos (Raymond) of Bristol, Colo.; Lugarda Gallegos (Pete), Emma Martinez (Cleto) all of Tecolote, N.M.; Jennie Palomino (Guillermo) of Bernalillo, N.M.; brothers: Tony Pacheco (Jennie) of La Mar, Colo.: Henry Pacheco of Tecolote, N.M.; Albert Pacheco (Christine) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister; Esther Pacheco of Grants, N.M.; aunt: Luisa Herrera of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place, private family services only for the immediate family.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at the Las Vegas Christian Center, and burial of cremains in Tecolote, N.M.
Due to the Covid 19 Restrictions, attendance is limited for immediate family only. Must wear a face mask.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved